Santa Clara County welcomes back sports, entertainment

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A big day in the South Bay for sports and entertainment. The San Jose Sharks announced they will soon allow fans back inside the SAP Center and Top Golf opened its doors.

They are taking a lot of different precautions. It’s partially outside.

Hitting bays are 11-feet apart, there are the dividers and they’re sanitizing these spaces in between each guest.

“Be active, be nimble and make sure we’re doing the right thing,” Travis Miller said.

People are teeing off for the first time at Top Golf San Jose.

Director of operations Travis Miller says this location has been in the making for 2 years.

Initially it was supposed to open about a year ago, but things changed because of COVID-19.

“It was making sure that we could open at the right time with county guidelines with everything,” Miller said.

Less than ten miles away, staff at the SAP Center are getting ready to welcome back fans on April 26th.

San Jose Sharks President Jonathan Becher says going to a game will be a different experience, designed around keeping everyone safe.

“Everyone that’s coming will have to show either proof of vaccination or be tested,” Becher said.

Seats will be in pods of two to four. No food will be allowed in the bowl, there will be designated eating areas.

“We’re digital ticketing only. We’ll go to cashless transactions with a reverse ATM,” Becher said.

In addition, capacity will be limited to just a few hundred.

“As we get more and more experience we’ll grow that capacity over multiple games,” Becher said.

Although Top Golf and the SAP Center aren’t operating under ideal circumstances, they’re excited about the energy being brought back to San Jose.

“There’s a wonderful group of businesses in town, there are amazing residents, tourism is going to be coming back into town, we look forward to everything this venue can bring towards the future,” Miller said.

Top Golf brought about 600 jobs to San Jose and they’re still looking to fill some of those positions.

At this point they are hoping to add some summer concerts to the schedule.