SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara County will begin Phase 2 on Friday.

The county was hit the hardest with COVID-19 and will now allow retailers to open for curbside pickup after two months under the shelter in place order.

At historic Murphy Avenue, many businesses shuttered its doors because of the pandemic. While the new order officially takes place Friday, one business owner got permission from the city of Sunnyvale to get a head start with reopening.

Customers stopped by Leigh’s favorite books in downtown Sunnyvale to pick up orders Thursday afternoon.

Leigh Odum is the owner, she’s been relying on delivery the past two months to keep her store afloat.

Odum says she spoke to Sunnyvale city officials who gave her the green light to offer curbside pickup early.

“We really had to change our system and completely change the way we do business,” she said.

Changes like shifting online.

“We’re doing everything from updating our website to helping customers by email, sometimes video chat, Facebook posts curating selections for customers,” Odum said.

Santa Clara County was ground zero of COVID-19 but county public health officials say there’s been significant progress in controlling the spread of the virus.

On Monday, officials announced the county will be moving to Phase 2 of the state’s guidelines that allows retail shops to offer curbside pickup.

For Raj Parker, the manager of off the rails brewing company, he hopes more foot traffic will bring people in.

“We don’t have any business at all and it’s very difficult in terms of the rent and utility bill expenses,” Parker said.

Parker says the restaurant just started curbside services this week while other restaurants offered takeout or just stayed closed during the shelter in place order.

“We are taking extra precaution, make sure that all the food and things we follow the rules and regulations,” Odum said.

Other businesses and activities that can reopen Friday include outdoor museums, car parades and historic sites can reopen as long as visitors remain outside.

