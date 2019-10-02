Santa Clara County workers protest unfair labor practices

SAN JOSE (KRON) – County workers with the Santa Clara County Department of Family and Children’s Services will begin protesting unfair labor practices at 6 a.m.

Whether it be a public health nurse, janitor, or librarian – people in about a dozen different departments will all be present in large crowds trying to make a point that they need to be treated and paid more fairly.

These employees work across the county providing healthcare at hospitals and clinics at Valley Medical Center.

They maintain roads.

They provide mental health services at county jails.

They protect children and elders from abuse.

They even work in law enforcement.

We’ll be talking to these people in about an hour to discuss why they are protesting and what they hope to accomplish.

There is no end date for this strike so far.

