Santa Clara County workers votes to strike if new deal not reached

Bay Area

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) – Thousands of employees with Santa Clara County have voted to strike if a new contract deal can not be reached.

If the workers do go on strike, it will impact workers at Santa Clara County hospitals, jails, maintenance yards, and officers.

The workers are asking for higher wages and more money for health care and child care.

There is no word on when a strike could begin.

Two negotiating sessions are scheduled for this week.

