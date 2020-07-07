Santa Clara County’s new ‘risk reduction order’ goes into effect July 13

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – The state has approved Santa Clara County’s variance application, enabling outdoor dining to continue operating amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement,officials said the new local health order announced by the public health officer last week will also go into effect Monday, July 13.

The county will be posting sector-specific guidelines and directions related to the new order in the coming days.

Santa Clara County, which was originally one of the first counties on the state’s COVID-19 watch list, has since been removed from the list.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo tweeted Tuesday that local restaurants would continue serving customers outdoors, “saving perhaps thousands of jobs and keeping hundreds of small businesses open.”

Huge thanks to @CHHSAgency Secretary Mark Ghaly & @CAgovernor @GavinNewsom for granting a variance last night that will enable restaurants to continue serving outdoors in @SCCgov, saving perhaps thousands of jobs and keeping hundreds of small businesses open. — Sam Liccardo (@sliccardo) July 7, 2020

At last check, there were 5,408 confirmed coronavirus cases in the county, with 164 deaths.

Latest Stories: