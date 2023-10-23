(KRON) — A man who police say was illegally building a table in the parking lot of a San Jose light rail station was arrested on weapons and drug charges, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office. Santa Clara Sheriff’s Deputy Mohamed was conducting a patrol check of the Snell Light Rail Station when he encountered a man who was illegally parked and building a table, police said.

The deputy cited the man for illegal parking and admonished him for trespassing. When the man refused to leave after a substantial amount of time, he was arrested for trespassing.

While arresting the man, officers found a stolen, loaded firearm, a methamphetamine pipe and a slim jim, according to police. The suspect was arrested for possession of a loaded firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The sheriff’s office did not provide the date or time that the incident occurred.