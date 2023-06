(KRON) — A firefighter with the Santa Clara Fire Department received an injury Friday morning following a house fire.

Fire crews responded to the home that was on fire in the Rivermark neighborhood and quickly worked to contain the fire.

The fire was eventually contained, however one firefighter sustained a minor injury as a result.

No other homes nearby were damaged and no other injuries were reported.