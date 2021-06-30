Santa Clara firefighters warn of extreme fire danger ahead of July 4

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Fire officials are warning residents to avoid accidentally setting fires over the holiday weekend.

This year, the dangers of fireworks-caused fires is extreme because of California’s drought.

Santa Clara firefighters say there is extreme fire danger particularly in the east foothills.

Officials warn that one spark can have disastrous consequences.

The National Fire Protection Association reports two out five fires on the Fourth of July are caused by fireworks. Fifty-nine percent are reported grass fires.

For example — Vallejo firefighters battled a brush fire two weeks ago. It burned ten acres, multiple homes were threatened and it was likely caused by giant sparklers.

Officials expect more people to gather this Fourth of July now that much of the state is vaccinated and businesses are open.

Here are a few tips to enjoy fourth of july:

Only buy state fire marshal approved fireworks

Have water or a hose nearby incase of a fire

Don’t attempt to relight or fix fireworks

Use safer alternatives like glow sticks confetti poppers or colored steamers

The best way to stay safe and celebrate Fourth of July is by attending a professional fireworks display.