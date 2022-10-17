SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara County health officials are waiting on a shipment of the COVID-19 booster for kids ages 5 to 11 years old. The kid-sized doses of the bi-valent booster could arrive as early as Monday.

Once it does, appointments for kids to get the shot will be available at the county fairgrounds.

The booster is already available for kids 12 years and up. The regular first vaccine shot is available for kids 6 months and older. Doctors are recommending that parents get their kids boosted to keep them healthy in school and over the holidays.

As winter approaches, health officials are worried because overall, only 11% of those eligible to get the booster have received it in Santa Clara County. Officials are saying that’s a low number as we head into the holiday months, a time when people gather together indoors more and when we typically see a spike in flu and COVID cases.

The new booster covers the original COVID strain and the omicron variant that has grown dominant this year. Appointments for booster shots for children or adults are available on the Santa Clara County health website.