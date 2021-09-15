Santa Clara honors citizen who tipped off officials to possible mass shooter

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen awarded his office’s highest honor to a local man who stopped a potential mass shooter.

Just after midnight on July 9, Farukh Mamedov called Campbell police about a man prowling around his home he saw on security footage.

Officers Scott Buckovic and Bonnie Brannen responded to the call and pulled over a truck driven by Wesley Charles Martines.

Inside the vehicle police found weapons, including two AR-style rifles which are illegal in California, a journal containing racist and anti-Semitic writings and a potential pipe bomb.

Martines faces multiple felony charges.

Rosen presented the award to Mamedov at 10:00 a.m at Campbell City Hall along with Campbell Police Chief Gary Berg who also awarded Buckovic and Brannen for their efforts.

