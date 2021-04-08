Santa Clara joins other California counties expanding vaccine eligibility

SAN JOSE – DECEMBER 17: Cliff Roperez, left, receives the COVID-19 vaccine from pharmacist Khanh Pham, right, at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds in San Jose, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (Randy Vazquez/ Bay Area News Group)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Santa Clara County joins other California counties expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to younger adults, a week ahead of the state’s schedule.

Santa Clara County and Fresno County are the latest to open up vaccinations to everyone 16 and up, The Associated Press reports.

In the Bay Area, Alameda County also announced it was expanding eligibility to younger people.

At the same time, California public health officials warned of decreases in supply because of a national reduction of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

At last check, a little over 1 million vaccines had been administered in Santa Clara County, the most in the Bay Area.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.