Santa Clara low-income residents impacted by COVID-19 receive help through financial assistance program

SAN JOSE, Calif., (KRON) — A financial program to help low-income residents in Santa Clara County impacted by COVID-19 has launched.

The Santa Clara County Homeless Prevention System in partnership with Home, Sacred Heart Community Service, Cisco, Western Digital, Adobe, Zoom Video Communications, Inc., Broadcom, Micron, Facebook, Infosys, Silver Lake, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Silicon Valley Community Foundation, the County of Santa Clara and the City of San Jose.

At this time, more than $9 million dollars combined with public and private funding has been pledged.

The program will give low-income residents in Santa Clara County immediate financial assistance to help pay for rent or other basic needs.

Administered by Sacred Heart Community Service along with its county-wide Homelessness Prevention System Partners, the program will utilize the systems existing infrastructure to receive applications, verify eligibility and disburse funds.

In order to apply household will need to submit basic documentation to verify eligibility including:

Identification Card

Income verification

Documentation of COVID-19 related loss of income

Eligibility Criteria

To qualify for financial assistance, a household must meet three of the following:

Must be a resident of Santa Clara County Household income must be less than 80 percent of the average median income Must have a documented loss of income related to COVID-19 impacts due to health, employment, school/child care closures

Size of Household/ Maximum Income:

1 person/ $72,750

2 people/ $83,150

3 people/ $93,550

4 people/ $103,900

5 people/ $112,250

6 people/ $120,550

7 people/ $128,850

8 people/ 137,150

How to apply

Residents can apply online here

By phone at 408-780-9134

In person by scheduling appointment by calling hotline

Households eligible for financial assistance will be based on documented loss of income as a result of COVID-19 impacts of a maximum of $4,000 per month.

Assistance can be requested once per month for the duration of the public health emergency if the household continues to experience economic impact.

Learn more here

Lastest Stories: