SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A Santa Clara man was arrested on Sunday for charges stemming from the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The charges against Patrick Allen Bournes, 59, were unsealed on Monday, the United States Department of Justice said.

Bournes came in through an entrance to the U.S. Capitol on the Lower West Terrace known as “the tunnel” at about 3:03 p.m. The DOJ said Bournes maneuvered through the crowd, pushed his way to the front of the police line, and pressed up against officers.

Bournes helped others hand what looked like a police shield through the crowd and out of the tunnel, per the DOJ. As others vacated the area, Bournes stayed. He eventually left at 3:11 p.m.

“The crowd, including Bournes, joined together and rocked back and forth against the police line. This crowd, then established a wall of police shields that they used to press against law enforcement officers,” the DOJ said.

Bournes was charged with:

Obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder (felony)

Entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds (misdemeanor)

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds (misdemeanor)

Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds (misdemeanor)

Impeding passage through the capitol grounds or buildings (misdemeanor)

Law enforcement defended the tunnel from rioters for more than two-and-a-half hours on Jan 6. Nearly 1,000 people have been arrested for breaching the capitol.