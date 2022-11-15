SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Clara Police Department is searching for a man who was reported missing Tuesday night.

Aziz Rehman, an 82-year-old resident of Santa Clara, was reported missing at 7:30 p.m. He was described as 5-foot-7 with a medium build. An image of Rehman is included at the top of the story.

Rehman was last seen in the area of Flora Vista Avenue and Granada Avenue. He was wearing a black wool hat, a black sleeveless down jacket, a navy blue sweater, gray pants and brown sneakers.

Anyone who sees Rehman is asked to call 9-1-1.