Santa Clara man shoots suspect who broke into his home

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – A Santa Clara resident shot a suspect who broke into his house on Sunday, according to the Santa Clara Police Department.

Police say they responded to the 1000 block of Santa Clara Street on Sunday, July 11 around 1:49 a.m.

When officers arrived, they learned that gunshots were fired.

Investigators determined that the residents were woken up by pounding and kicking at their doors and windows.

According to police, the suspect broke a window and kicked open a back door — That is when one of the residents fired shots at the suspect.

The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Spencer Olson of Los Gatos, was arrested for burglary and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The resident of the home was identified as a 51-year-old man and is cooperating with the investigation.

Police say there is no known association between the suspect and victims.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to contact police.