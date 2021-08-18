Santa Clara mother, daughter die in Oregon crash while driving to first year of college

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A mother and daughter from the South Bay died in a car crash in Oregon while driving to the daughter’s university.

Oregon State Police said 50-year-old Rebecca Haselmann was driving with her daughter, 18-year-old Emma Nutter, when a semi-truck crashed into their van on Highway 95 in Malheur County, Oregon. They were on their way to Nutter’s first year at Boise State University, the school said in a tweet.

Boise State is saddened by the tragic loss of first year student Emma Nutter, and her mother Rebecca Haselmann, who died in a vehicle collision while traveling to Boise for school. We are grateful to the first responders in Malheur County, Oregon, who responded to the accident. pic.twitter.com/3fgJZMyin4 — Boise State University (@BoiseState) August 16, 2021

According to police investigation, the semi-truck pulling a loaded cargo trailer was driven by 22-year-old Eric Murwanashyaka. He was driving southbound and crossed into the northbound lane, crashing into the van around 11:34 a.m. on August 13.

Both women, who are from Santa Clara, died from their injuries. The semi-truck driver was taken to a hospital for treatment.

“Both Emma and Rebecca always had positive attitudes, bright smiles, and an unforgettable, courageous laugh. They will be missed by all who were lucky enough to have felt the warmth of their personalities,” a GoFundMe for the women said.