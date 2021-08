Rudy Solorio went missing Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, from the 400 block of Winchester Boulevard in Santa Clara, California. (Courtesy of the Santa Clara Police Department)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara authorities are asking residents to be on the lookout for an at-risk, non-verbal man who went missing on Sunday night.

The city said Rudy Solorio vanished around 9:45 a.m. from the 400 block of Winchester Blvd.

He is 5’6”, 125 lbs and was last seen wearing a blue beanie, dark shirt and dark pants.

Anyone who has seen him should call 9-1-1 immediately.