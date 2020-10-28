Santa Clara playgrounds open to visitors

FILE – In this July 1, 2020 file photo, a boy walks with his skateboard past a playground sealed off due to the coronavirus pandemic in Commerce, Calif. California public health officials say it’s OK for public playgrounds to open across the state. The new guidelines require face coverings for everyone 2 and older and physical distancing between people who don’t live in the same household. On Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, state public health officials officially loosened restrictions in 11 counties, allowing more businesses to reopen. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara County playgrounds are allowed to reopen as of Wednesday after being closed since March.

With the opening comes changes, of course, to mitigated the risk of COVID-19 as children return to the playgrounds.

Santa Clara Parks & Recreation staff added touchless hand sanitizer stations at the parks and have been power washing/sanitizing the equipment.

“We know the importance of play for the health and wellness of Santa Clarans, and we are excited that new health orders allow the City to reopen playgrounds for our community to enjoy,” said Mayor Lisa M. Gillmor. “With so many parents at home with their children doing remote learning, it’s even more important to get outside and let kids be kids, but we have to do it safely.”

There will also be signage to remind visitors of health guidelines to follow. There will be capacity limits in place, and visitors will have to wear face coverings.

