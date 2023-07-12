(KRON) — The Santa Clara Police Department busted a large marijuana operation late Monday night, it said in a Facebook post. SCPD said officers seized 384 mature marijuana plants.

SCPD was called to a vacant residence after a caller reported suspicious activity. Officers found marijuana plants inside of a vehicle parked in front of the residence.

Four suspects were seen coming out of the home, and they were detained. Officers then obtained a search warrant for the building and discovered that it was converted into a marijuana grow operation.

In addition to the 384 marijuana plants, officers took two pounds of mushrooms, scales, and dried marijuana. The suspects were booked into jail.

Police shared images (above) of some of the plants seized by officers.

“Illegal marijuana cultivators often resort to using toxic chemicals on their plants, posing a serious threat to public health,” SCPD said. “These cultivators often employ dangerous pesticides, fungicides, and herbicides that are not approved for use on crops, resulting in contaminated marijuana products.”