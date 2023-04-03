Update: Lawrence Lara has been found safe and returned home, according to the city of Santa Clara.

(BCN) — Santa Clara police said at 11:55 p.m. Sunday they’re looking for a 91-year-old missing man.

Lawrence Lara left his home near Santa Cruz and Cabrillo avenues around noon. He was driving a silver four-door Saturn, license plate number 6AOZ004, and may have been headed to Campbell. He is 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. It wasn’t known what clothes he was wearing.

Police ask anyone who sees Lara to call 911 immediately.

