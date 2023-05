SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — Police in Santa Clara are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man who suffers from dementia.

Richard “Rick” Gillick went missing Tuesday afternoon from his home near Lexington and Santa Clara Streets, police said. The 70-year-old was last seen wearing a colored shirt, blue jeans, dark tennis shoes and riding a yellow bicycle.

Police urge anyone who has seen Gillick to call 9-1-1 immediately.