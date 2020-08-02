Santa Clara police seek help finding missing blind, deaf woman

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Santa Clara Police

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (BCN) – The public’s help is being asked in locating a 75-year-old woman with multiple health issues who disappeared from her home in Santa Clara overnight, police said Sunday.

Annie Enriquez is described as “blind and deaf, with the mental capacity of a 5-year-old.”

She is 5-foot-1, 160 pounds with shoulder length hair, and uses a blue cane. There is no description of what she is wearing.

Anyone who sees or has information about Enriquez is asked to contact the Santa Clara Police Department at (408) 615-5580.

Copyright © 2020 by Bay City News, Inc.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News