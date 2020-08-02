Santa Clara police seek help finding missing blind, deaf woman

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (BCN) – The public’s help is being asked in locating a 75-year-old woman with multiple health issues who disappeared from her home in Santa Clara overnight, police said Sunday.

Annie Enriquez is described as “blind and deaf, with the mental capacity of a 5-year-old.”

She is 5-foot-1, 160 pounds with shoulder length hair, and uses a blue cane. There is no description of what she is wearing.

Anyone who sees or has information about Enriquez is asked to contact the Santa Clara Police Department at (408) 615-5580.

MISSING PERSON – 8/2/20 – Public Assistance Requested



— Santa Clara Police (@SantaClaraPD) August 2, 2020

