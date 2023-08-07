(KRON) — Santa Clara police are asking for the public’s help to identify a woman who died after she was struck by an SUV early Sunday morning.

The woman was between 25-35 years old, average weight and height, had brown hair, blue eyes, and several tattoos. Police said she was either white or Hispanic.

The fatal accident was reported to emergency dispatchers just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Santa Clara Police Department officers said their investigation revealed a Honda SUV was traveling northbound on Lawrence Expressway toward Monroe Street. The woman was walking on Monroe Street in a crosswalk when she was struck by the SUV, police said.

The woman was pronounced deceased at the crash scene.

“The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and fully cooperated with SCPD. Drugs and alcohol did not appear to be a factor in this collision. The driver was a 49 year-old male resident of Campbell,” SCPD wrote.

Anyone who witnessed, has video footage, or knows the identity of the pedestrian is encouraged to call SCPD Traffic Investigator Scott Wilson at 408-615-4764.