Santa Clara police seek public’s help to close cold cases

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – Do you have information connected to a cold case?

That’s the question Santa Clara police are asking the public this month as they continue to investigate a handful of unsolved murders.

With no active leads for investigators to pursue, they’re now asking for your help.

After solving half a dozen cold case murders in the last decade, the Santa Clara Police Department still has six left to solve.

Even though some of these cases have shelves filled with boxes of evidence, they still need the public’s help.

Piece by piece, box by box, the police department is pulling out all the stops to try and solve these homicides

“The oldest is from 1969, that’s that Wilbert Ward case,” Captain Wahid Kazem said.

Wilbert Ward and Keith Baker are two of the six cases living on the shelves of the evidence room.

Though there aren’t any photographs of the two men, there are hundreds of pieces of evidence and Captain Wahid Kazem says any information from the public could be a missing link.

“Even if they feel it’s insignificant, the culmination of several small pieces can end up being a large piece for us to fit in the puzzle,” Captain Kazem said.

The other four cases include Christopher De Pasquale, Neil Henry, John Bailon, and Matthew Flores.

“These are all Matt Flores boxes, he was an army veteran that had come to Santa Clara for a short training stint with his new work and while he was here. He was gunned down execution-style in the parking lot of that company,” Captain Kazem said.

There are several reasons why an investigation like Flores’ goes cold.

“Some things have unfortunately turned into artifacts rather than evidence. It has become contaminated or degraded to the point where even today’s technology isn’t helpful in getting identification off of,” Captain Kazem said.

This is why the department has now posted the details on their Facebook page, hoping a fresh lead or even a suspect confession may come about.

“We have nothing to hide with these cases because we’re at that point where we’re asking for the public’s help,” Captain Kazem said.

There is a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in these six cold case murders.

If you want to leave an anonymous tip, you can call Crimestoppers or Santa Clara police directly.