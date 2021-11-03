Santa Clara residents warned of scammer pretending to be mayor

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – The city of Santa Clara is warning residents of a scammer trying to impersonate the mayor.

Officials say the scammer pretends to be Mayor Lisa Gillmor and the calls may follow this formula:

A victim gets a phone call about a choice of winning $10,000 a week for life or a single payment of $18.5 million in a Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes.

Then the caller will request a payment from the winner to cover taxes ahead of the prize money being delivered.

The city alerts the community that scammers will try to trick the victim by saying they are from a reliable location.

Do not give any personal or banking information to callers if this happens to you — “Instead, hang up immediately,” officials wrote.

If you are a victim of a scam, you can file a report online with the police department or call police at (408) 615-4700.

For more details on common scams, visit the fraud.org website.