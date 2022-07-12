SAN JOSE (KRON) – A woman is in custody after a standoff with Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputies, according to a tweet from the department just after noon on Tuesday.

The standoff took place in the area of North Bascom Avenue at Bel Air Avenue. Deputies were “on scene and using de-escalation methods to provide a peaceful resolution,” the tweet stated.

A “despondent female adult” was in possession of a firearm and a knife, according to police. After reportedly using multiple methods of de-escalation, the woman was taken into custody. An investigation into the incident has been opened by police.

Earlier this morning, police in Santa Clara deescalated a situation at an emergency room at a Kaiser Permanente location. The details on that incident have not been released, but KRON4 has confirmed one person was taken into custody.