Santa Clara sheriff’s deputy bitten by snake while looking for marijuana grow

MORGAN HILL (KRON) — A Santa Clara sheriff’s deputy was bitten by a rattlesnake Thursday afternoon while hiking near Mountain Hamilton, looking for marijuana grows.

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy was hiking with the department’s Marijuana Eradication Team when he was bitten by the snake.

Almost an hour later, the deputy was airlifted in a helicopter to a nearby hospital.

In a statement, the sheriff wished the deputy a speedy recovery.

The deputy is in stable condition, according to the sheriff’s department.The agency used the incident as an opportunity to remind people that rattlesnakes are more likely to be out during warm weather.

