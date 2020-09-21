Santa Clara St closed for San Jose homicide investigation

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police officers are at the scene of a “large” and active crime scene impacting traffic on Santa Clara St from 5th St to 7th St on Monday morning.

A person was stabbed and killed, the San Jose Police Department tweeted at 5:51 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check for updates.

