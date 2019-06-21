Santa Clara transportation workers could strike next week

CAMPBELL (KRON) — Bus drivers and train operators have rejected the latest contract offer from the Valley Transportation Authority in Santa Clara County.

This means there could be a transit strike as early as next week.

Bracing for a possible strike next week is Lanie Buantello and her special education students who depend on public transit.

“I support the union being a union member myself, but I work in the East Side Union High School District in a special ed program,” Buantello said. “And a strike would seriously impact my students because we travel on the bus every day.”

After months of negotiations, the amalgamated transit union local 265 has by a wide margin voted to reject what is characterized as the last, best and final offer from the Valley Transportation Authority.

Reports say sticking points include wages, pension contributions and scheduling issues.

In a statement, Board Chair Teresa O’Neil said VTA is working toward a contract that protects long-term financial sustainability while still providing equitable and competitive compensation for employees.

Many riders in the meantime are making alternative transit plans for next week just in case.

“I wouldn’t be able to get to work and would have to call uber and that would cost more than the bus,” said one rider.

A strike would create struggle for riders in the area.

“I have to take the bus back and forth to the hospital because I don’t have a car,” another rider said. Aside from the vote results, there was no comment Thursday from the union.

Should there be a strike, light-rail service would come to a halt while bus service would be limited to the busiest routes with private, replacement drivers behind the wheel.

The union is required to give a 72 hour notice before it can authorize a strike.

The governor’s office must also be given an opportunity to order a cooling off period in the hope of bringing the two sides back to the bargaining table.

