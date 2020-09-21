Santa Clara University classes resume online, hope for in-person learning as soon as possible

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – Classes have resumed at Santa Clara University but it is a very different experience than most students and faculty are used to.

Most classes are virtual but there is limited access to campus.

Most buildings on campus will remain closed for the time being but any location that does academic research, is used for remote learning, or is set up for in-person classes will be accessible to students, faculty, and staff.

Students living on campus will have access to their dorms, study areas, lawns and common areas.

Students who live off campus will be able to visit common areas and lawns.

Everyone must wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.

Students KRON4 talked to on Monday said the new set up is not ideal, but they understand.

“I’m not going to say I’m ok with it but at the same time it’s what we need to do to keep the community safe,” junior Thomas Oladayo said.

“I hope we don’t have to do this all year. That would not be optimal,” sophomore Cassidy Kearins said.

The school says they have worked hard to create an academic environment that will hopefully keep students and staff safe and will make learning possible but they do hope to resume in-person learning as soon as possible.

“Certainly, we are all hopeful that we will be back for the winter quarter that begins in January but if state guidance indicates that we can’t do that we will continue in the mode that we have and know that we are offering the same high-quality education that students are used to,” Vice Provost of Academic Affairs Kate Morris said

Only students, teachers and employees are allowed on campus.

All other visitors can only pass through the campus.

Students, staff and anyone who wants to access the facilities will need to take a coronavirus test.

Anyone who tests positive have to quarantine for 14 days.