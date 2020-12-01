Santa Clara University employee kept sex toys, mattress on campus

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Police say a former Santa Clara University employee kept a mattress and sex toys on campus and had child pornography on his work laptop.

Jason Cameron Brown, 49, was a maintenance worker at the university and was arrested on a child pornography charge Tuesday morning.

According to police, the university was told about a makeshift room on campus in October. It was in the basement maintenance shop and contained a mattress and sex toys. The administration suspects it belonged to Brown.

The university then turned over Brown’s work laptop which police allege had a hard drive with child pornography.

The Santa Clara Police Department continues to investigate.