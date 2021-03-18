Santa Clara University president investigated for alleged misconduct

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara University President, Father Kevin O’Brien, has been placed on leave pending investigation for alleged misconduct and comments.

The chair of Santa Clara University’s Board of Trustees John M. Sobrato sent a message to the campus community on Thursday.

“I write to you with an important update. I have been informed by the Provincial of the USA West Province that the Jesuit Provincial Office recently received accounts that Father O’Brien exhibited behaviors in adult settings, consisting primarily of conversations, which may be inconsistent with established Jesuit protocols and boundaries,” the email read, in part.

An investigation is being conducted on behalf of the USA West Province, and details will be shared with the university board of trustees.

Father O’Brien has agreed to cooperate with the investigation.

Sobrato said the Board of Trustees takes the accusations very seriously and support those who came forward to share their accounts.

“It is important that anyone who witnesses actions they believe are inconsistent with SCU’s values or rules is able to share their concerns and have confidence that they will be taken seriously. This is a value that Father O’Brien also affirms, in this case or any other. At the same time, we fully respect Father O’Brien’s right to a fair and impartial investigation, and we appreciate his strong belief that any complaints involving him should be held to the highest standard and carefully and independently investigated.”