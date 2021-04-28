Santa Clara Valley Water District asks customers to cut back on water use

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara Valley Water District is getting ahead of scary drought predictions by preemptively asking residents to reduce their use.

Board members are asking people to voluntarily conserve water usage by 25 percent – and the request comes with incentives.

Customers will get $2 per square foot instead of $1 for replacing lawns with drought-tolerant landscaping.

Experts say it’s been a dry year. Local reservoirs are only at 26% of their average.

San Jose and California overall has seen less than its average rainfall this year.

The South Bay city just got over an inch of rain during March.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, Santa Clara County is in a severe drought.

Right now, water supply conditions are adequate but officials want to plan ahead if these dry conditions continue.

There are some ways you can conserve your water:

Turning on the sprinklers between 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Turn off the water when you’re brushing your teeth

Fixing your leaks can also help save you possibly gallons

More tips on how you can do your part here.