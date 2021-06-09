Santa Clara County residents could be forced to cut back on water usage

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Clara Valley Water Board of Directors are set to vote on whether to declare a water shortage emergency in Santa Clara County.

If approved on Wednesday, the board would likely implement a mandatory 15% reduction in water use – compared to 2019 usage.

The recommendations come from Valley Water staff.

According to Valley Water, there are a few reasons to consider reducing the water usage.

First, this is the second driest back-to-back winter seasons on record, Valley Water said, which caused “drastic” reductions to the allocated water imported from the State Water Project and Central Valley Project.

Second, a federal commission had ordered for Anderson Reservoir to be drained for public safety as Valley Water strengthens the dam. “This means our largest drinking water reservoir will be down – and unable to store drinking water – for the next 10 years as we construct the Anderson Dam Tunnel Project and Seismic Retrofit Project,” Valley Water said.

Nearly 2 million residents of Santa Clara County would be impacted by the water emergency. The board of directors will host a public hearing at 1 p.m.

To watch the public hearing, please visit: https://valleywater.zoom.us/j/87957609335

Dial: +1 669 900 9128

Webinar ID: 879 5760 9335

