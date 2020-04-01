Santa Clara’s convention center to reopen as makeshift hospital

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – The Santa Clara Convention Center will soon reopen as a makeshift hospital to help assist in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

National Guard members helped transform the space into a medical overflow site containing 250 cots and beds for non-acute coronavirus patients, or those who don’t require the use of a ventilator.

According to officials, the makeshift hospital will help free up hospital beds for patients who need critical care for the coronavirus.

Santa Clara’s medical center will be staffed by volunteers but the County will provide additional staffing.

Patients coming into the makeshift hospital will be tested for the virus and examined before being admitted. If admitted, they will begin the standard two week quarantined period.

