Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk rides are back

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk is reopening just in time for some hotter-than-average temps in the Bay Area.

Starting April 1, visitors can come at a limited capacity – so while walk-ins are welcome, it’s probably best to book online.

Already had a Season Pass? Boardwalk officials say the passes are now valid through Dec. 2021.

About 8-12 rides will be ready to go, requiring a ride wristband.

According to the boardwalk, that may include Pirate Ship, Sky Glider, Shockwave, Undertow, Giant Dipper, Rock ‘N Roll, Sea Swings, Wave Rider, Tsunami, Twirlin’ Teacups, Cyclone, Ghost Blasters, Space Race, and 3-4 kiddie rides.

They’ll sometimes close for sanitizing.

Once the boardwalk reaches capacity, people who have ride reservations will get priority.

While amusement parks have the restriction of only in-state residents, the boardwalk says shopping, food, bowling. mini-golf, arcades and outdoor games are open to all.