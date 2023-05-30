(KRON) — A Santa Cruz beach was evacuated on Memorial Day after shots rang out, the Santa Cruz Police Department said. Two people were arrested in connection with the shooting, and nobody was injured.

SCPD was called to Cowell Beach, a popular surf spot next to Municipal Wharf and near the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, at 6:10 p.m. The report said two people were shooting a handgun near the west end of the beach.

Officers saw the two men hiding behind rocks at the end of the beach, police said. The officers evacuated the area, and both men were detained without incident.

An SCPD investigation revealed that the two men were shooting at an empty wine bottle that they had drank earlier. Police recovered a 9mm handgun. SCPD says it is a ghost gun.

The suspects were identified as Roy Miller, 43, of San Jose, and Kiiren Pumphery Jenkins, 31, of San Jose. Miller was in possession of the gun.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

Both men were booked into jail on counts of negligent discharge of a firearm and public intoxication. Miller also had counts of felon in possession of a handgun and ammunition, and possession of a concealed loaded firearm.