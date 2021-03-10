Santa Cruz boardwalk reopening: What you need to know

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk announced that it is reopening April 1 with COVID-19 protocols.

While rides are still closed for the time being, guests can still enjoy games and food.

Indoor arcades and miniature golf remain closed as well.

The full list of attractions includes:

Outdoor games open Mon-Fri 11am-5pm, Sat-Sun 10:30am‑6pm

Boardwalk Racers, a new pedal kart attraction, open weekends and holidays from 11:30am‑6pm

Wave Rider, a 3-lane ocean-view slide, open weekends and holidays from 12pm‑5pm

Delicious treats at a variety of food locations for outdoor dining, take‑out and delivery. See hours.

Variety of shopping locations. See hours.

Beach Access open daily, Mon-Fri: 11am-5pm, Sat-Sun and holidays: 9:30am‑7pm

Drive-In Movies are scheduled as normal

The Season Pass Office, located at the Boardwalk’s Main Entrance, is open daily from 8:30am‑5pm.

All locations are operating in accordance with state guidelines and local regulations.

The boardwalk will also enforce mask wearing, sanitizing, limited capacities and spaced out seating to encourage social distancing. A full list of the precautions can be found on the boardwalk’s website.