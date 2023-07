(BCN) — Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter is celebrating Independence Day by waiving cat and dog adoption fees through July 8 for California veterans, the organization announced Saturday.

In addition, cat and kitten adoption fees will be discounted to $76 for everyone. Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter is located at 1001 Rodriguez Ave. in Santa Cruz.

For operating hours and more information, visit scanimalshelter.org.

