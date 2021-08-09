Santa Cruz County confirms first COVID deaths in over 2 months

Santa Cruz County health officials confirmed the first local COVID-19 deaths after more than two months.

The individuals that died were both unvaccinated, in their 70s, and contracted the delta variant of the virus.

There have now been 209 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic started.

“With the widespread availability of vaccines, we had hoped to avoid further deaths and serious illnesses due to COVID-19,” Health Officer Dr. Gail Newel said.

“Unfortunately, that is not happening, and our health care system is being impacted once more. Vaccines are effective at preventing or minimizing COVID illnesses. If you have loved ones who have not been

vaccinated, please urge them to do so as quickly as possible.”

You can get more information about getting vaccinated by calling (831) 454-4242 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.