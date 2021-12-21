Santa Cruz County confirms omicron variant cases of COVID-19

FILE – A medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif. on Jan. 21, 2021. In the early days of 2021, television screens were filled with images of people across the country getting shots of the new COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

By Bay City News – Santa Cruz County officials announced Tuesday that they have identified two cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in the county.

Samples collected last Thursday and Friday from two people in their 20s living in the north part of the county tested positive for the omicron variant of COVID-19 that experts say is more transmissible than previous variants.

“While we must remain vigilant against COVID-19 and Omicron, this new variant is not a cause for panic. It is important that we collectively focus on the things we know prevent the spread of COVID-19 and its variants,” such as getting vaccinated or a booster shot, wearing a mask indoors or in crowded settings, county deputy health officer Dr. Cal Gordon said in a news release.

More information on COVID-19 in Santa Cruz County and where residents can get vaccinated or tested can be found at www.santacruzhealth.org/coronavirus.