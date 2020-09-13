Santa Cruz County fire victims must submit change of address to receive ballots

A massive column of smoke rises above Highway 1 just north of the Santa Cruz County line as a section of the CZU August Lightning Complex burns above Waddell Beach, Wednesday Aug. 19, 2020, northwest of Santa Cruz, Calif. (Shmuel Thaler/The Santa Cruz Sentinel via AP)

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Cruz County residents displaced by the massive CZU Lightning Complex Fire must submit a change of address online to receive their ballot via mail, county officials said.

This is one of the options fire survivors have in order to vote in the upcoming general election. Ballots will be mailed to active registered voters by Oct. 5.

“Ballots cannot be forwarded. So, if you signed up for your mail to be forwarded through the USPS, you still need to update your mailing address with us,” said Santa Cruz County Clerk Gail Pellerin. “Otherwise, your ballot will be returned to us as undeliverable.”

In addition to changing their address, voters can also go to an in-person voting location or sign up to get a ballot via email. The County Clerk’s office provided voting instructions for fire survivors Friday, directing people to their www.votescount.us website for information, resources, voting locations and forms.

To change a mailing address, fire survivors can complete a form online or in person at the Recovery Resource Center at 140 Front St., SantaCruz, or the evacuation shelter at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds in Watsonville.

In-person voting locations will also open at the county’s election department and Watsonville City Clerk starting Oct. 5. Additional locations will open Oct. 31 through Nov. 3.

The third option is for residents to sign up for an emailed ballot via the county’s Remote Accessible Vote-by-Mail program (RAVBM). People can sign up at www.votescount.us or by calling (831)454-2060. The completed ballot must be returned by mail.

Voters can return marked ballots to the city clerks’ office, the

Simpkins Swim Center, or any elections office, drop box or voting location in the state.

The county’s elections office is also getting a VoteMobile, a mobile voting trailer that can be set up anywhere there is a transmittable signal.

People can contact the Santa Cruz County Clerk at (831)454-2060 or email info@votescount.us for more information.

Through the www.votescount.us, voters may also submit a change of address, find in-person voting locations, sign up to receive a ballot by email or find VoteMobile locations.

