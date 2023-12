(KRON) — A man who died in a traffic collision on state Highway 1 in Santa Cruz last week has been identified by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office as Cesar Ramirez Garcia, a 27-year-old resident of Santa Cruz.

Garcia’s vehicle went off the southbound lanes of Highway 1 north of Morrisey Boulevard at about 8 a.m. on Dec. 20.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the solo-vehicle collision, which occurred during heavy rain.

