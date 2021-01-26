Santa Cruz evacuations: Winter storm brings debris danger

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY (BCN) — Santa Cruz County has issued an evacuation order for the Ben Lomond Fire District in anticipation of a winter storm expected Tuesday, County officials announced.

Due to the high possibility of debris flow on burn scars, the Ben Lomond Fire District has been ordered to evacuate effective immediately.

Temporary evacuation centers are being established at San Lorenzo Valley High School located at 7105 Highway 9 in Felton, Scotts Valley Community Center at 360 Kings Village Road in Scotts Valley, and Pacific Elementary School at 50 Ocean Street in Davenport.

There will be extended car parking and the Red Cross will be present for assistance.

Bathrooms, charging stations, refreshments and pet food will be available at each location.

A call center for further information is available at (831) 454-2181 and more information can be found online here.