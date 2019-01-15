Santa Cruz gym employee arrested for intentionally starting fire in exercise room

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. SAN FRANCISCO, CA : A customer works out at a 24 Hour Fitness center on July 31, 2012 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SANTA CRUZ (KRON) -- An employee at a Santa Cruz gym is accused of lighting an exercise mat on fire at his place of employment and throwing a fire extinguisher out a window when another employee tried to help.

Santa Cruz police say officers responded just after 3 a.m. Tuesday morning to the 24 Hour Fitness on Soquel Avenue for reports of a man starting a fire at the gym.

Officers say the suspect, 24-year-old Christian Cruz, set fire to an exercise mat in a group exercise room at the gym. When another employee tried to put out the fire, police say Cruz threw a fire extinguisher out a window. The suspect then barricaded himself inside the room as it filled up with smoke.

Police say while firefighters worked to put out the fire and clear the smoke, the suspect ran out a side door at the gym. After establishing a perimeter, officers spotted the suspect -- though that didn't stop the suspect from continuing to run away.

After a struggle between the suspect and officers, the man was taken into police custody. The 24-year-old suspect was booked on arson, vandalism and resisting arrest charges.

