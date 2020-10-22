Red Flag Warning extended, expanded

(KRON) — Additional parts of the Bay Area were placed under a Red Flag Warning on Thursday.

Starting 1 a.m., the Santa Cruz Mountains and San Mateo Coast are also on alert for high fire danger through Friday morning.

They join the North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills and Interior Valleys, which have been under an extended warning since 10 p.m. Wednesday.

National Weather Service

Wildfires are a concern as more winds are in the forecast with gusts up to 40 mph.

Valleys could see gusts up to 35 mph and the coast could also see gusts up to 40 mph. That, combined with extremely dry conditions, causes potential for a fire to spark easier and spread rapidly.

There is also a Fire Weather Watch in effect until Friday.

Latest Stories: