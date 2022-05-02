SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Cruz Police Department is investigating the death of a man whose body was found Monday morning. The victim was a middle-aged man with trauma to his upper torso, police said.

The man’s body was found around 6:30 a.m. by a woman walking her dog. She discovered his body on a path below Ocean View Park near East Cliff Drive.

The man’s cause of death and identity have not yet been determined. Detectives are investigating to see if there is any evidence of foul play.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call SCPD at (831) 420-5995.