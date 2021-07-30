Santa Cruz police postpone National Night Out event due to delta variant concerns

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) – National Night Out has been postponed in Santa Cruz due to delta variant concerns, according to the Santa Cruz Police Department.

On Friday, the police department announced that the Free Movie Night and Family Fun Event, which was scheduled for August 3, will be postponed until the fall.

“While we know this is disappointing, we hope you understand the steps we must take to help keep our community, partners, and staff safe,” police said.

More than 600 people were expected to come to the event.

The police department looks forward to hosting the movie night with activities, games, crafts, and much more later this year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News