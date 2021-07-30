Santa Cruz police postpone National Night Out event due to delta variant concerns

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) – National Night Out has been postponed in Santa Cruz due to delta variant concerns, according to the Santa Cruz Police Department.

On Friday, the police department announced that the Free Movie Night and Family Fun Event, which was scheduled for August 3, will be postponed until the fall.

“While we know this is disappointing, we hope you understand the steps we must take to help keep our community, partners, and staff safe,” police said.

More than 600 people were expected to come to the event.

The police department looks forward to hosting the movie night with activities, games, crafts, and much more later this year.