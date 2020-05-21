Santa Cruz Sheriff reveals how Tushar Atre knew his suspected killers

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — The identities of four suspects killers and how they knew the victim, Tushar Atre, was revealed by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff at a press conference Thursday morning.

The accused killers are: Joshua James Camps, 23, of Lancaster, Calif.; Kurtis Charters, 22, of Lancaster, Calif.; Stephen Nicolas Lindsay, 22, of Burbank, Calif.; and Kaleb Charters, 19, of St. Clair Shores, Michigan. They were arrested in a Michigan home Tuesday on three charges: Kidnapping, murder and robbery. None of the men have a prior criminal record and they are not from the Santa Cruz area, investigators said.

Kaleb Charters and Lindsay worked for Atre’s cannabis business, Lt. Brian Cleveland said.

“Dozens of people knew and worked for Tushar. Their names came up early,” Cleveland said.

Tushar Atre (Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office)

Sheriff Jim Hart said, “We had a huge suspect pool that we had to narrow down. We have the right people, we have compelling evidence. This man was sleeping in his home, people entered the home, kidnapped him, and murdered him.”

Atre was wealthy and most well known for his successful tech company, AtreNet.

He was kidnapped by three assailants from his oceanfront Pleasure Point house on Oct. 1, 2019. Atre was forced into his girlfriend’s white BMW SUV and was driven to a second property he owned in the Santa Cruz Mountains where he operated a cannabis manufacturing facility, Interstitial Systems. Just hours after he was kidnapped, Atre was found shot to death in the BMW in the 24000 block of Soquel San Jose Road.

The motive was robbery, Cleveland said.

“This was a senseless crime. These people wanted monetary gain,” Cleveland said. “They were there to take monetary items from Tushar. They were armed with a rifle.”

Investigators declined to say which suspect they believe pulled the trigger.

During a 7-month-long investigation, deputies served hundreds of search warrants, private citizens raised a $200,000 reward to encourage witnesses to come forward with information, and surveillance video was released showing three men approaching Atre’s house the night of the murder. The men are carrying a large duffel bag and a firearm.

Ultimately, the surveillance video was not a key factor in identifying the suspects, Cleveland said.

Kaleb Charters is currently being extradited to California, while the other three arrested men are behind bars in the Santa Cruz County Jail with no bail.

Stephen Nicolas Lindsay

Kurtis Charters