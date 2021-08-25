Santa Cruz sheriff seek shooting suspect

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) – Santa Cruz Sheriffs have issued an arrest warrant for 38-year-old David Setterberg of Watsonville.

Setterberg is suspected of firing a gun into a victim’s car following a verbal altercation on August 16 at 6:15 p.m. near the 2400 block of East Lake Boulevard in Watsonville.

While multiple shots were fired, no bullets hit the victim.

Setterberg allegedly fled the area in a white Nissan Altima.

The Altima has since been recovered by investigators, but Setterberg remains at-large.

Police ask the public to call (831) 471-1121 if they have any information.

